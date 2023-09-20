Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,263,719. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

