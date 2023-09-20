Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

