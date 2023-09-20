Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after purchasing an additional 931,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,931,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

