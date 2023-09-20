Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.