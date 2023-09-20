Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.91% of Union Bankshares worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

