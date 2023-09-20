Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.36 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00016116 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $75.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00239557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.40059985 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $76,164,548.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

