Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,767,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 11,137,305 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $36.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,445,280 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.