Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.99. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,482.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,482.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,263 shares of company stock worth $2,671,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 416,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

