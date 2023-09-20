V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,014,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,174,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

