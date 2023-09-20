VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

