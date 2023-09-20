Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Reduced by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VDC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

