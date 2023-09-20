Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

