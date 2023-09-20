Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

