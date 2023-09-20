Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

