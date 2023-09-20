Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.