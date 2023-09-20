Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 8.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $60,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,066. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

