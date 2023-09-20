Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

