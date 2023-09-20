Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.