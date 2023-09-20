Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $326.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.