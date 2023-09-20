Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Reduced by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

