Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $334,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

