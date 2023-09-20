Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,922,000 after acquiring an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

