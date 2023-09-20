Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

