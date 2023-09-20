Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

