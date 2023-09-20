Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. 121,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

