Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

