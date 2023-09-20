Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

