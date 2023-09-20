Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

