Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VZ opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.