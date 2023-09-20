Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

