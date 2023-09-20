VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.