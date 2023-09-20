VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

