Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.98

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Want Want China Stock Performance

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Featured Articles

