Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.5 %

HCC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,339. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

