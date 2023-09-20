Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,085. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

