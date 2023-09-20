Watershed Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.89. 29,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,742. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.