WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

