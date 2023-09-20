WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

