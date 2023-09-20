WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 851 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 108,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NEE stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.