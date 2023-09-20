Webster Bank N. A. Has $46,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.