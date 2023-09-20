Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 159 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.36. The company has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

