Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

