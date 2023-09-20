Webster Bank N. A. Sells 345 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AIG opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

