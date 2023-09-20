Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $66,663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

