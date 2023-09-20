Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

