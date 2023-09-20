Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in HP were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

