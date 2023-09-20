Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.3 %

SWK opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

