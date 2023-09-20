WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 101,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 35,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

WEED Trading Down 17.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

