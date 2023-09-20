West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after buying an additional 370,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $392.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

