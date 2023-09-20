Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of WTE stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.48. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

