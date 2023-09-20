Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of WTE stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.45. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.31. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.