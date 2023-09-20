Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

